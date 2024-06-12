TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Sells 30,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,292.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $794.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,278.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,155.66.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.