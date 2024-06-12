TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.09, for a total value of $16,401,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,712 shares in the company, valued at $142,639,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TDG opened at $1,292.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $794.97 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,278.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,155.66.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.19.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
