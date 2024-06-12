TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.09, for a total value of $16,401,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,712 shares in the company, valued at $142,639,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,292.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $794.97 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,278.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,155.66.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

