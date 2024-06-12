Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Director Acquires $591,750.00 in Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 2.0 %

DEI opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 133,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

