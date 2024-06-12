State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,405 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Albemarle by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,310,000 after buying an additional 1,245,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,341,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ALB opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.16.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

