Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Director Mark J. Hall Sells 250,000 Shares

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

