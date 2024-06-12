Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Insider Hamish McLennan Sells 63,948 Shares of Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) insider Hamish McLennan sold 63,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.52 ($5.64), for a total transaction of A$544,517.22 ($360,607.43).

Magellan Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

