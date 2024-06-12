Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Insider Hamish McLennan Sells 63,948 Shares of Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) insider Hamish McLennan sold 63,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.52 ($5.64), for a total transaction of A$544,517.22 ($360,607.43).
Magellan Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Magellan Financial Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Magellan Financial Group
- What are earnings reports?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.