Brian G. Robins Sells 11,667 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GitLab Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLB. Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 76.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,711,000 after acquiring an additional 130,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

