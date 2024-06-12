Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Michael C. Dennison Purchases 11,250 Shares

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

