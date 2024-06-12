Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get POSCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

POSCO Stock Performance

NYSE PKX opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.70 and a 52 week high of $133.09.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.