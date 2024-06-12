Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,603 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 605.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after buying an additional 190,758 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

S&P Global stock opened at $428.96 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.