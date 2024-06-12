Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $3.05 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $3,039,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 156,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,708,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $418.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.48. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $420.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,157 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

