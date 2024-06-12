50,271 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,271 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,073,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 69,684 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.01. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

