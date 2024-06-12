State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 153.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,352 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,115 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 138.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $122.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

