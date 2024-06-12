Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 18,084 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $371,987.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,073,973 shares in the company, valued at $63,231,624.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 98,446 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $2,003,376.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 175,022 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,671,961.56.

On Monday, May 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $2,178,750.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $457,774.24.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $908,675.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26.

On Thursday, April 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 107,083 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,228,397.23.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $244,592.04.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $350.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.61. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 596.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

