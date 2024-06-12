American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,176 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.92.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

AEP stock opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.