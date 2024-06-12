Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,099 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Crown Castle by 33.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 66.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

