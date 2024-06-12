Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $244.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

