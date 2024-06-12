Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $230.66 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,381 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $230,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 25,840 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 402,431 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $151,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130,825 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,776,794 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,428,546,000 after acquiring an additional 446,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 285,019 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $107,179,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $432.68 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $433.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

