Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 128.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% during the third quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $207.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

