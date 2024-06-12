State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,037 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.19% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $16,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after buying an additional 509,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 176,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after buying an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 337,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average is $101.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

