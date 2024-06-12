State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $16.17 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,448 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.