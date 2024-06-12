State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,655 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $15,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 169,425 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $75.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $520,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

