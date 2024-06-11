C Partners Holding GmbH Has $24.23 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,351 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.9% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,458 shares of company stock worth $25,538,973. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.20 and its 200-day moving average is $149.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

