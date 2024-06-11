Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96,439 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.4% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 148.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 91,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.98.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,458 shares of company stock worth $25,538,973. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

