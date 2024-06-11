Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,164 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $806,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,835,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on STZ shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $251.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

