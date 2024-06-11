Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

YEXT stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.34 million, a PE ratio of -252.00 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,026,000 after buying an additional 211,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Yext by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,373,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 176,063 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Yext by 67.0% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 603,598 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 2.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

