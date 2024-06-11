Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 21,146 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,146 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,489,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 583.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Unum Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 866,531 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Unum Group by 2,441.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after acquiring an additional 518,830 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after acquiring an additional 313,482 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,595. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

