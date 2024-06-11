PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Downgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PWSC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. Macquarie downgraded PowerSchool from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $121,131.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 187,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,813.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,814,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,629,490.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $121,131.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 187,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,813.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,103 shares of company stock worth $7,499,454. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

