Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,508 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $67,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 234,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CUZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

