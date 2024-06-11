1,236 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 2.6 %

DPZ stock opened at $526.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

