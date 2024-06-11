Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $999,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $129.12 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.