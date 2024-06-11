Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,519 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 24.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 12.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.79. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

