Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,012 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.41% of UDR worth $51,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 427,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of UDR by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of UDR by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

