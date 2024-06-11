Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $15.65 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $228.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.60 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

