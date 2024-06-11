Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $121.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $121.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

