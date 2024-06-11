Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 91,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $140.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

