China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2448 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

CAOVY stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.