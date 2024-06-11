China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2448 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19.
China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Down 0.8 %
CAOVY stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile
