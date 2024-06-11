nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 201.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937,149 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $82,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,630,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in nVent Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,600,000 after buying an additional 291,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,519,000 after buying an additional 547,624 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.