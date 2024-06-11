BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

BCML opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.76.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.27%. Research analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of BayCom in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

