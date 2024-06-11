Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1,560.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363,865 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.53% of Ovintiv worth $63,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,264 shares of company stock worth $4,690,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

