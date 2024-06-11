Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $5.87 Million in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 280,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of National Vision as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 165,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ EYE opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Insider Activity at National Vision

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

