Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $175.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

Illumina stock opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $212.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,505,409,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $957,762,000 after acquiring an additional 302,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $787,725,000 after acquiring an additional 460,649 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

