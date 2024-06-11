TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 126.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.16.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TeraWulf by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 33.6% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

