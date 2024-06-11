Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W raised Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $655.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The company’s revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,181,000 after buying an additional 175,565 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,058.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

