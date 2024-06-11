Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 115.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 2.28. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $1,172,816.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,409,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,160,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,498,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,931. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 22.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,403,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 256,097 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

