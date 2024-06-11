boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target Cut to GBX 37 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 37 ($0.47) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOO. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.33) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 27.17 ($0.35).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 34.68 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £440.44 million, a P/E ratio of -315.27 and a beta of 1.75. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 42.63 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.63.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

