Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $6.48 Million in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 433,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of NovoCure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

