Strategic Global Advisors LLC Invests $327,000 in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMYT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

