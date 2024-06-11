TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $149.67 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $152.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.95 and its 200-day moving average is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

