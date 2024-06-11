Strategic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

WF stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

